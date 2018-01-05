NSA Chief Mike Rogers Expected to Retire From Agency in Spring

According to reports, Rogers indicated that a successor will be nominated and approved by the US Senate by the end of January.
— Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) January 5, 2018
The announcement was broken to the media when Ellen Nakashima, a Washington Post reporter, tweeted that Rogers gave his colleagues advance notice of his intention to depart from the agency.
The 58-year-old official is also the head of the US Cyber Command. An official announcement of his retirement has not yet been made.
All comments
Show new comments (0)