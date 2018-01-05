US Justice Dept. Refuses to Comment on New Probe Into Clinton Foundation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice declines to confirm or deny reports of a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation, the department's spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Department of Justice generally does not confirm, deny, or otherwise comment on the existence of investigations," the spokesperson said when asked to confirm the media report.

The statement was made in response to a January 4 report by The Hill, citing law enforcement officials, which claimed that a new probe had been launched into the foundation, examining whether it engaged in illegal activities while Hillary Clinton served as the US top diplomat.

The Clinton Foundation was established by Bill Clinton in 2001 after the end of his presidency as a nonprofit organization to raise funds, to provide grants and carry out charitable projects. The funds raised by the foundation are estimated at $2 billion.

Hillary Clinton, who served as the top US diplomat between 2009 and 2013, is suspected of having traded political favors for lavish contributions to the foundation.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigators, who took the lead in the probe, will also look at whether tax exemptions were abused for personal or political reasons, the outlet said.