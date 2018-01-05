Register
22:41 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work

    Republican Senators Call for Investigation Into Dodgy Dossier Author Steele

    © AP Photo/ Victoria Jones/PA
    US
    Get short URL
    350

    US Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have called on the Justice Department (DOJ) to investigate Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous Trump-Russia dossier that was revealed to the public in January 2017.

    Grassley and Graham, both members of the Senate Judiciary Committtee, have accused Steele of making false statements to the US government about the "distribution" of the document's claims.

    "Everyone needs to follow the law and be truthful in their interactions with the FBI," Grassley is quoted as saying in the letter. "If the same actions have different outcomes, and those differences seem to correspond to partisan political interests, then the public will naturally suspect that law enforcement decisions are not on the up-and-up."

    Most of the allegations levied against Steele were classified, as they were based on secret meetings between him and the FBI that have since been passed on to the Judiciary Committee.

    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the White House in Washington, US December 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Firm Behind Trump Dossier Offered Stories About Trump to Media - Reports

    Steele, a former MI-6 agent, was hired by opposition research firm Fusion GPS to investigate alleged ties between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his campaign team with Russian actors. Fusion was paid for the investigation by Perkins Coie, an intermediary for the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

    The dossier was unveiled to the public in early 2017. Almost a year after its publication, the vast majority of the salacious claims contained within remain unverified. The dossier forms much of the basis for Congress and the DOJ's investigation into aforementioned alleged ties between Trump and Russia. The FBI also intended to pay Steele to continue the research he had done for Fusion GPS until the dossier was revealed to the public by BuzzFeed News in January 2017.

    Fusion GPS' lawyer Joshua Levy has referred to the scrutiny on Steele as a "smear" meant to muddy the waters of the investigation. "Publicizing a criminal referral based on classified information raises serious questions about whether this letter is nothing more than another attempt to discredit government sources, in the midst of an ongoing criminal investigation," Levy said in a statement. "We should all be skeptical in the extreme."

    John McCain, one of three US senators to propose the Honest Ads Act
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    McCain Associate Subpoenaed Over Clinton-Funded Trump Dossier - Reports

    The DOJ, which appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate alleged ties between Trump and Russia in May 2017, is not obligated to follow Grassley and Graham's recommendation. They had no immediate comment on the request.

    While the initial investigation was bipartisan in nature, it has increasingly fractured across party lines. This is the first criminal referral in the Russia Gate investigation to come from the GOP. However, House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), has subpoenaed Fusion GPS' bank records to investigate their role in the authoring of the dossier.

    Related:

    Activist: Dodgy Steele Dossier Meant to ‘Build Up Venom’ Against Russia
    DOJ to Let Congress Interview FBI Agent Linked to Trump Dossier - Reports
    BuzzFail: BuzzFeed Can’t Dodge Libel Liability for Dodgy Dossier, DOJ Finds
    Ex-Spy Behind Clinton-Funded Trump Dossier Doubled Profits Last Year – Report
    Creators of Infamous Trump Dossier Made Mysterious Payments to Journalists
    Tags:
    Trump dossier, criminal charges, charges, Fusion GPS, House Intelligence Committee, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Senate Judiciary Committee, US Department of Justice, Christopher Steele, Devin Nunes, Chuck Grassley, Lindsey Graham
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mesmerizing Blue Lake of Russia's Kazan
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok