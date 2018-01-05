US School Students Make a 3D Printed Prosthetic Leg for a Duck

The animal has been living without a foot for many months. Now, his life has completely changed thanks to a new invention made by a group of young researchers.

Peg, an eight-month-old duck who apparently lost his foot in an accident, has now received a 3D prosthesis, the news website kait8.com reported.

The artificial leg was made by a group of 8th grade students in the United States — Abby Simmons, Matthew Cook and Darshan Patel — who spent months in order to help the disabled animal to return to normal life.

"We thought it was just going to be a shaft with a hole in it connected to a foot but it was much more complicated than that," one of the students from Armorel EAST Lab, Matthew Cook, said, cited by the media source.

According to another team member, Abby Simmons, the whole printing process "was really frustrating", because they had to make sure that the artificial leg fits the animal perfectly.

"We had to start over due to some issues with the printing but it all worked out in the end," Simmons said.

It took the students 30 attempts to make a perfect leg. Now Peg can walk like any normal duck.