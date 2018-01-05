It's 'Raining' Iguanas in Florida (PHOTO, VIDEO)

With temperatures drastically decreasing in parts of Southern Florida, not only were people stunned by this week’s cold snap, but green lizards got completely frozen, too.

The cold-blooded iguanas have been falling out of trees since the weather suddenly worsened and temperatures plummeted. While some might assume that they are dead, they are, in fact, immobilized due to the cold temperatures in Florida.

“They’ll fall out of trees. They’ll end up in areas where your cars are, parking lots, areas where they’re cold stunned,” said Emily Maple, the reptile keeper at the Palm Beach County Zoo.

Maple explained that it would last for a couple of days, as they could still breathe, however, their body functions were slowed down.

The iguanas have a good chance of thawing out if you move them in the sun. Just be careful @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/Qn2w6NFedD — Maxine Bentzel (@MaxineBentzel) 4 января 2018 г.

​“Once it gets above 50 degrees they’ll start to activate and move around,” said Maple.

If the temperature is below 45 degrees for more than two days, then the reptiles will likely die, mainly from pneumonia.

Such weird news could never go unnoticed on social media:

The @pbpost had a piece today about cold-shocked iguanas falling from trees. Laughed it off until I was walking back to my @pbcsd office this afternoon! Watch out! 🦎 from above! #iguana #cold #floridawinter pic.twitter.com/iRVgTjNxlb — Bryan Craig Sandala (@BCSandalaSDPBC) 4 января 2018 г.

One side effect of cold weather in South Florida: frozen iguanas. https://t.co/bJBotVibWt

(Thanks to Jenna Isola for the video) pic.twitter.com/BHDxMT1dIu — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) 5 января 2018 г.

Frozen Iguanas Falling From Trees as Temperatures Dropped below 40 In Parts of South Florida. #WinterStormGrayson pic.twitter.com/ILD3KZRl6F — ~Marietta️ (@MDavisbot) 5 января 2018 г.

PSA: There are legitimately frozen iguanas falling out of trees in Florida. I take back every complaint I've EVER made about the weather. 10/10 I'd rather shovel snow than lizards. — hannah ray (@hannaheray) 5 января 2018 г.

It behooves all humans to put frozen iguanas on their heated car seats. They will defrost. Least we can do. — Caroline Casey (@Standupcoyote) 5 января 2018 г.

​Maple advised people to put stiffened iguanas aside and in the sun to let them thaw.

“Put then over to the side if you feel comfortable to put them in the sun, or put them off the road so you’re not running them over,” said Maple.

The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) 4 января 2018 г.