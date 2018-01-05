US East Coast Blizzard Kills At Least Six People - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people have died as a result of a huge winter storm, which hit the US East Coast bringing heavy snow and strong winds, local media reported citing authorities.

Three people died in North Carolina, one in South Carolina and two in Virginia, the channel reported on Thursday local time.

The snowfall totals reportedly reached around 15 inches and according to the airline tracking firm FlightAware, over 5,000 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been canceled since Wednesday.

Don’t 4get your Snow Warriors, they’ve been out all night keeping a handle on things! Thanks to those who remember us and post things like this. #proudtoserve @ColumbusDPS pic.twitter.com/OEQ527ZdBU — Frank D Williams (@FrankW614) 25 декабря 2017 г.

​Florida's Tallahassee has seen snow for the first time in thirty years.

Extremely heavy snow at Michigan 51 and US 12 outside of Niles in southern Berrien County. pic.twitter.com/EZri0VCtbr — Ed Russo (@EdRussoWSBT) 5 января 2018 г.​

Behind the scenes view of our continuous live coverage of Winter Storm #Grayson. @LianaBrackett giving us a view of @TWCAlexWilson's live shot in #Boston where they are getting hammered by 50-60+ mph wind gusts and periods of heavy snow. #WinterStormGrayson #blizzard2018 pic.twitter.com/q2foKznRmq — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) 4 января 2018 г.

— Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) 4 января 2018 г.

​It's here! The snow has arrived in #Boston. Join us for our team coverage all morning on @boston25 Morning News. @boston25gene @sara_underwood @KevinBoston25 @ShiriSpear & @JulieGrauert are on right now. @NewsHopkins and I will see you back on the desk at 10. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/OdpJDlB109