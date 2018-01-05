Fire and Fury: Trump Slams Upcoming Book on White House Over Its 'Phony' Plot

The controversial book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," is expected to hit the shelves on Friday after the date of its publication was reportedly moved up by publishers from January 9.

US President Donald Trump has slammed the upcoming book on his presidency as "phony," saying its author Michael Wolff never had access to the White House.

"I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist," Trump tweeted.

The president made an ambiguous remark about the fate of Wolff and his former campaign manager Steve Bannon , who was cited in the book as saying that last year's meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

"Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!" he wrote.

On Wednesday, various media outlets revealed excerpts from the book about Trump’s campaign and presidency. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders argued that its sources had no access or influence with the White House.