Register
02:11 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An image of US President Donald Trump appears on a television screen inside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, May 15, 2017

    White House Denies Rumors Cell Phones Ban Was Reaction to Bannon's Disclosures

    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new ban on the use of personal cell phones by staff and guests in the West Wing of the White House is not a response to the situation involving former chief strategist Steve Bannon, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday.

    When asked if the ban announced on Thursday was a response to Steve Bannon, Sanders told reporters, "Absolutely not. That’s a ridiculous characterization." Sanders added, "This is about the security and integrity of the technology systems here at the White House."

    White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon departs after a meeting about the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Aaron P. Bernstein
    'Trashy Tabloid Fiction': White House Slams Bannon's Statements About Trump
    On Wednesday, media revealed excerpts from the upcoming book "Fire and Fury" about President Donald Trump’s campaign and presidency. The book cited Bannon as saying the 2016 meeting between the US president's son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer was treasonous and unpatriotic.

    Bannon is also cited as saying that investigators in the Russia-Trump investigation were going to crack Trump J. "like an egg on national TV."

    Trump responded with a statement on Wednesday in which he said Bannon leaked false information to the media and had little to do with his campaign victory. Moreover, Trump said Bannon lost his mind when he was fired from the White House.

    Sanders said on Thursday the White House has been working on putting this ban into place for more than six months.

    The ban on personal phones will take effect starting next week.

    Related:

    Trump Jr.: Bannon Turned His White House Career Opportunity Into Nightmare
    Bannon's ‘Treasonous' Comment Intended to Show Trump He Made a ‘Huge Mistake'
    Bannon Brawl
    'Trashy Tabloid Fiction': White House Slams Bannon's Statements About Trump
    From Friendship to All-Out War: Trump vs. Bannon Battle Takes Shape
    Tags:
    rumors, reaction, security, cell phones, ban, Fire and Fury, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Decorations, Costumes, Baby Outfits': Yellow Dog Praised Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok