22:02 GMT +304 January 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump departs for holiday travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017

    Trump Demands Full Retraction, Apology Over 'Fire& Fury' Book on White House

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    221

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump is demanding an apology and full retraction with respect to the contents of an upcoming book about the White House that has sparked controversy, Trump's attorney Charles Harder said in a letter on Thursday to author Michael Wolff and publisher Henry Holt and Company.

    "Mr. Trump hereby demands that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book, the article, or any excerpts or summaries of either of them, to any person or entity, and that you issue a full and complete retraction and apology to my client as to all statements made about him in the book and article that lack competent evidentiary support," Harder said, adding that the published excerpts from the book give false and baseless statements about Trump.

    The attorney is accusing the book’s author and the publisher of defamation by libel, defamation by libel per se, false light invasion of privacy, tortious interference with contractual relations and inducement of breach of contract.

    READ MORE: MOST Bombshell Claims From the New Book on Trump 'Fire And Fury'

    The letter was written after on January 3 various media outlets revealed excerpts from the upcoming book "Fire and Fury" about Trump’s campaign and the presidency. The book cited former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon saying that the 2016 meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

    In addition, the published excerpts from the book reveal other private details about Trump and his associates, noting that neither Trump nor his team expected to win the 2016 election and participated in it to strengthen the Trump brand name so as to capitalize on it.

    READ MORE: Trump Jr.: Bannon Turned His White House Career Opportunity Into Nightmare

    Commenting on the reports, Trump himself has stated that Bannon "lost not only his job, he lost his mind" and has accused him of "leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important".

    apology, Fire and Fury, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump
