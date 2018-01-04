Register
18:59 GMT +304 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Fall 2013 photo released Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014 by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, professors Ben Potter, left, and Josh Reuther excavate the burial pit at the Upward Sun River site in central Alaska

    11,500-Year-Old Baby May Unlock Secret of Human Migration to N America

    © AP Photo/ University of Alaska Fairbanks, Courtesy of Ben Potter
    US
    Get short URL
    0 31

    The remains of an infant girl unearthed in Alaska suggest that she belongs to a previously unknown, ancient group of people who might have migrated to North America from Siberia about 20,000 years ago.

    According to the results of a genetic assessment published in the January 3 issue of Nature, the girl, who was just six weeks old when she died,  belongs to an ethnic group predating and genetically distinct from North America’s dominant indigenous populations.

    The skeleton of the Sunrise Girl-Child, so named after the Upward Sun River archaeological site where she was found in an ancient burial pit in 2013, is approximately 11,500 years old.

    Tomb
    © Photo: Rokna twitter
    Remains of a 'Giant' Discovered Alongside Ancient Treasure Trove in Iran
    Scientists say that what they have learned from her DNA indicates that her ancestors likely entered Alaska around 8,500 years earlier moving across the Bering land bridge that once connected Asia and North America and what is now the Bering Strait.

    "These are the oldest human remains ever found in Alaska, but what is particularly interesting here is that this individual belonged to a population of humans that we have never seen before," said Professor Eske Willerslev of the University of Copenhagen, a co-author of the new study.

    “So, you can say she comes from the earliest, or most original, Native American group […] and that means that she can tell us about the ancestors of all Native Americans," Dr. Willerslev told BBC News.

    He added that the discovery of further remains in north-east Siberia and Alaska would give scientists more information to work with.

    Ben Potter, the paper’s lead co-author and a professor of anthropology at the University of Fairbanks, Alaska, said that  this new research really only opens the door to more study of the new population, and how it may have interacted with the ancestors of North America’s modern-day Athabaskan, Dene and Inuit populations.

    READ MORE: Russian Archaeologists Search for Remains of Ancient Civilization Under Lake Issyk Kul

    Related:

    Remains of Mysterious Ancient Pyramid Discovered Outside Cairo
    Remains of a 'Giant' Discovered Alongside Ancient Treasure Trove in Iran
    Tags:
    migration, ancestry, DNA-test, remains, ancient girl, University of CopenhagenI, Ben Potter, Eske Willerslev, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok