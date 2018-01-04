MOST Bombshell Claims From the New Book on Trump 'Fire And Fury'

Entitled “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” the book was written by American journalist Michael Wolff, who had been granted access to the administration. Wolff’s work has spurred a monsoon of reactions, and it hasn’t even been released yet.

Having had more than 200 interviews with the president and his inner circle, the author offers some spicy details about Trump’s first year in office. Sputnik decided to highlight the most explosive allegations from the book, which is due to be published on January 9.

The White House has already reacted to the scandalous book, with spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying that it is "filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House."