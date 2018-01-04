Trump Administration Disbands Election Integrity Panel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House Office of the Press Secretary in a statement said that President Donald Trump has ordered the disbanding of the election integrity commission despite evidence of voter fraud.

"Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry," the statement said on Wednesday. "Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action."

According to US-based media reports, the reason behind the abrupt decision to shut down a White House commission on voter fraud was that the panel failed to provide any sufficient evidence that the US elections were somehow corrupt.

However, the US President was reportedly not fully aware of the commission's inability to obtain any proof of alleged voter fraud, instead Donald Trump emphasized the dissolvent as lack of cooperation between the panel and particular states.

"Many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry," Trump said in a White House statement.

According to The New York Times, Trump's panel faced strong reluctance among election officials from every state to disclose any relevant information on voting. Remarkably, many Republicans have also rejected the commission's inquiries.

Donald Trump established the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity last year with the ultimate aim of finding evidence of alleged illegal ballots being cast which lead to his loss of the popular vote to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

According to The Washington Post, the investigative panel gathered just a couple of times amid the numerous lawsuits challenging its authority and constant rebukes of Democrats about the commission's alleged lobbying interests in favor of voting restrictions convenient to the president's party.

The voter fraud commission had been chaired by the US Vice President Mike Pence and led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. According to US media reports, last months, Pence had distanced himself from its activity.