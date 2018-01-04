'Trashy Tabloid Fiction': White House Slams Bannon's Statements About Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A new book called 'Fire and Fury' about US President Donald Trump‘s campaign and the presidency is saturated with false reports, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Wednesday.

"This book is filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House. Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad desperate attempts at relevancy," Sanders said.

Earlier in the day, The Guardian revealed excerpts from the upcoming book, where former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said the Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer in 2016 was both "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

The new book by author Michael Wolff also claims that members of Trump’s inner circle at the time testified that Trump did not expect to win the election over Democrat Hillary Clinton.