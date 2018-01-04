US Muslim Population Projected to Double by 2050 - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of Muslims living in the United States is expected to more than double in just over three decades, a PEW Research Center report revealed on Wednesday.

"By 2050, the US Muslim population is projected to reach 8.1 million, or 2.1 percent of the nation’s total population — nearly twice the share of today," the report said.

In 2017 there were roughly 3.45 million Muslims living in the United Sates, making up 1.1% of the total population, according to the report.

Jews outnumber Muslims in the US today, but by 2040, Muslims are projected to outnumber Jews.

Estimating the Muslim population is difficult, in part because the US Census Bureau does not ask questions about religion, meaning there is no official government count, the report said.

Since 2011, the Muslim population has grown by roughly 100,000 per year, driven both by higher fertility rates among Muslim Americans as well as the continued migration of Muslims to the United States, according to the report.

PEW based its report on a 2017 survey, which reported on the prevalence of Muslims among immigrants and other demographic groups, combined with Census Bureau data on the number of people in each group, the report said.