US Offers Multimillion Grants for Tribal Policing, Safety Programs

"The US Department of Justice today announced the opening of the [competitive] grant solicitation period for comprehensive funding to federally-recognized American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments and tribal consortia to support public safety, victim services and crime prevention," the release said.
The release said funds are intended to improve law enforcement practices, strengthen adult and juvenile justice systems, and help native victims of crimes such as child and elder abuse, sexual assault, and domestic violence.
