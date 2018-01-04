US Offers Multimillion Grants for Tribal Policing, Safety Programs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government has made more than $103 million in grants available for tribal policing and public safety initiatives, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Department of Justice today announced the opening of the [competitive] grant solicitation period for comprehensive funding to federally-recognized American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments and tribal consortia to support public safety, victim services and crime prevention," the release said.

Tribal representatives can submit applications to receive funding across 9 grant programs totaling approximately $103 million, according to a Justice Department fact sheet.

The release said funds are intended to improve law enforcement practices, strengthen adult and juvenile justice systems, and help native victims of crimes such as child and elder abuse, sexual assault, and domestic violence.