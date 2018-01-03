Register
23:27 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    FBI Director James Comey looks on during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Russian actions during the 2016 election campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (File)

    James Comey Calls for Leaders to Protect Justice Department, FBI (From Trump)

    © AFP 2017/ Nicholas Kamm
    US
    Get short URL
    324

    Former FBI Director James Comey has called for Washington leaders to defend the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI, calling them “essential to our liberty.” His tweet comes one day after US President Donald Trump, who fired Comey from the FBI in May, referred to the Justice Department as part of the “deep state.”

    "Where are the voices of all the leaders who know an independent Department of Justice and FBI are essential to our liberty? 'You are not only responsible for what you say, but also for what you do not say.' — Martin Luther," Comey tweeted on Wednesday morning.

    ​The tweet seems to be a response to Trump's latest public criticism of the Justice Department, urging them to "act" against Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, including during the latter's tenure as secretary of state. Abedin has been under scrutiny recently after classified State Department files were discovered on the laptop of her ex-husband, former representative Anthony Weiner (D-NY).

    In a tweet, Trump alleged that Abedin "has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols" and had "put classified passwords into the hands of foreign agents."

    ​This is the second time Trump has referred to the Justice Department as a "deep state" apparatus, implying that the DOJ is operating independently and not responding to his leadership as chief executive.

    In November, Trump claimed that the House of Representatives was investigating whether the DOJ and FBI should be held in contempt of court "for withholding key documents and an FBI witness which could shed light on surveillance of associates of Donald Trump." No, I don't know why he referred to himself in the third person here.

    ​Trump has taken a negative stance toward the DOJ in recent tweets, implying that the department is deliberately ignoring crimes by Clinton. Comey has also come under fire from Trump in recent months, saying, among other accusations, that he had left the reputation of the bureau "in tatters."

    The above tweets refer to the FBI's 2015 and 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. In July 2016, Comey testified that the FBI recommends no charges be filed against Clinton, as her behavior was "extremely careless" but not criminal.

    In May 2017, Trump fired Comey, publicly stating that it was due to dissatisfaction with Comey's performance. The New York Times reported shortly after the dismissal that Trump fired Comey for focusing too much on the probe into alleged Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election and not enough on leaks of classified information from executive branch officials to the press.

    "FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony…" Trump tweeted on May 2, a week before he fired Comey.

    ​The Times also reported that Comey privately testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that Trump had asked for him to pledge loyalty in January 2017 — which Comey refused to do. Comey also testified that Trump pressured him in February to end the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    Trump has denied both claims and referred to Comey as a "leaker" for revealing their private, off-the-record conversations.

    Related:

    Trump Says FBI’s Reputation ‘Worst in History’, Blames Comey
    Trump Aide Questioned by Mueller Over Comey Firing - Reports
    Initial Comey Memo Accused Hillary Clinton of 'Gross Negligence' - Report
    Ex-FBI Director Comey Upcoming Book Details Role in Russia, Clinton Probes
    Best Foot Forward? James Comey is ‘Running’ In Iowa, Where Presidents are Made
    Tags:
    deep state, New York Times, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Department of Justice, Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, James Comey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok