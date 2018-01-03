Trump on Bannon's Revelations in 'Fire & Fury": 'He Lost His Mind'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that campaign manager Steve Bannon did not contribute much to his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

"Steve had very little to do with our historic victory," Trump said, adding that his former campaign manager "not only lost his job, he lost his mind" when he was fired.

The president went on by saying that Bannon leaked erroneous information to the media during his time in the administration.

"Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important," Trump said.

Trump's harsh rhetoric against his former campaign chief executive and ex-White House chief strategist came in response to Bannon's criticism in the new book by Michael Wolff "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House", which is reportedly based on over 200 interviews with Trump, his inner circle and key figures in the administration.

