Guesswork: Poll Reveals Democrats, Republicans Expectations of Trump's Tenure

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Expectations for President Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House illustrate the partisan divide in US politics, with Democratic expectations of impeachment and Republican expectations of Trump winning a second term in the 2020 elections, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Wednesday.

"Nearly half of Democrats think there’s a good chance President Trump won’t make it to the end of his first term in office, but two-out-of-three Republicans see four more years in Trump’s future," a press release summarizing the poll stated.

The poll asked participants to choose between three possible scenarios: Trump’s re-election, Trump’s defeat by a Democratic opponent in 2020 and impeachment before the next presidential election.

READ MORE: Trump Impeachment Poll 'Reflects Polarizing Nature of American Politics Today'

In choosing the most likely outcome from three options, 65 percent of Republicans selected the two-term scenario, while 45 percent of Democrats chose impeachment, the release said.

The previous poll on Americans' opinions about their president revealed that 44 percent of all US citizens believe that media outlets invent "fake news" stories to make US President Donald Trump look bad.

READ MORE: Almost Half of Americans Think Media Invent ‘Fake News' About Trump