Feinstein Requests Docs Related to US Elections From Trump Social Media Director

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ranking Member of the US Senate Judiciary Committee Dianne Feinstein asked White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr. in a letter on Wednesday to turn over documents related to the 2016 presidential election and the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

"Given your role on the campaign and in the White House, we believe that you have information that would assist the Committee in its investigation related to the 2016 presidential election and the dismissal of Director Comey," Feinstein said in the letter. "Accordingly, we are writing to request documents and to schedule an interview with you in January 2018."

Feinstein said the Judiciary Committee has information suggesting Scavino corresponded with Russian nationals about the Trump campaign's social media efforts.

The documents Feinstein requested in the letter cover the period from June 2015 to the present and cover multiple topics, including documents about US President Donald Trump's interactions with Comey and communication about the FBI's Russia investigation.

Feinstein also asked for any communications to, from or copied to Scavino about Putin, Russia, Ukraine and US sanctions.

The US Congress is currently investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and collusion between Trump's campaign team and the Kremlin.

Another investigation into the purported interference is being conducted by the FBI and the Department of Justice under Mueller.

The request was made in wake of US President Donald Trump's lawyers' talks with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating the US President's alleged "collusion with Russia" several days prior to Christmas.

The Russian side, in its turn, has repeatedly denied the allegations of links with the Trump campaign and called them absurd. The same position has been voiced by Trump himself numerous times.