US Investigators Find New Violations While Probing Clinton Email Case – Reports

According to the newspaper, the FBI documents read that the "sheer volume" of classified information in Clinton’s emails prove criminality as well as false testimonies by one key witness in the case, an employee of a computer firm.
This witness later admitted erasure of the archive of Clinton’s messages in 2015 after they were subpoenaed by the Congress.
The FBI reopened the probe prior to the 2016 US presidential election over newly discovered emails that may be pertinent to the case. However, the agency stood by its earlier conclusion not to prosecute Clinton.
