US Lawmaker Advocates Bill Forbidding Trump to Use Nuclear Arms Without Approval

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat representing California, has urged support for a draft bill banning the US president from launching a nuclear strike without Congressional authorization following Donald Trump’s nuclear-related threats against North Korea.

"Freaked out by Trump's tweet threatening nuclear war with North Korea? Support HR 669 / S 200 by Senator Edward Markey and me. This bipartisan legislation prevents the US president from launching a nuclear first strike without Congressional authorization," Lieu wrote on Twitter.

Freaked out by Trump's tweet threatening nuclear war with #NorthKorea? Support HR 669 / S 200 by Senator @EdMarkey and me. This bipartisan legislation prevents @POTUS from launching a nuclear first strike without Congressional authorization. https://t.co/rR6MKQIkT2 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) 3 января 2018 г.

The bill, which obligates the president to seek the endorsement of Congress before using nuclear weapons, was introduced by Markey and Lieu in January 2017. However, no progress has been made on the issue so far.

The day before the policymakers' presentation, Trump wrote on Twitter that he had a "more powerful nuclear button" than North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, stressing that it was also "much bigger" and "works," responding to threats expressed by Pyongyang.

Kim made his remarks about the nuclear button during a New Year's address to his nation, saying that the nuclear button was on his desk. The North Korean leader also expressed the belief that the United State would not be able to start a war against Pyongyang.