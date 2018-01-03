Register
02:55 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Internet users reading the international media project WikiLeaks. (File)

    New York Times Colluded With US Government on Cablegate Release - WikiLeaks

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    US
    Get short URL
    270

    The feud between New York Times and WikiLeaks has reached a new high as WikiLeaks alleges that the Times warned Hillary Clinton’s State Department of their release schedule for the “Cablegate” diplomatic cables revealed by WikiLeaks in 2010.

    WikiLeaks acquired over 250,000 US State Department diplomatic cables from Chelsea Manning, a US Army intelligence analyst. In November 2010, The New York Times along with several other large outlets released the first of these cables, which revealed candid conversations of US officials on subjects such as the War on Terror, US intelligence operations, and even a revelation that American and British diplomats briefly spied on then-UN Secretary General Kofi Annan in 2003.

    A supporter holds up a poster of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorian embassy in central London, Britain February 5, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    UK Tribunal Court Validates WikiLeaks as ‘Media Organization'

    WikiLeaks did not intend to share the cables with the Times. The Times instead received them from The Guardian, which had been given leaked cables by WikiLeaks. The Times revealed the documents they had received over nine days.

    Now, WikiLeaks has revealed that the NYT emailed their schedule of reveals to the US State Department ahead of time — which they claim was done to give the US State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, time to "spin the revelations or create diversions."

    The email, sent from New York Times national security and intelligence journalist Scott Shane, includes a schedule for Times' releases. It also concludes several offers to "talk about any other concerns" the State Department might have about the Times' disclosure.

    Shane called the allegation "nonsense." He claimed that the Times' email was sent with the cooperation of WikiLeaks volunteers to protect the identities of State Department employees "who might be imprisoned or worse from cables we published."

    WikiLeaks fired back, saying that the email says nothing about protecting identities. "The email shows the NYT betraying the entire day-by-day thematic publication plan to Secretary Clinton's spokesman PJ Crowley — not asking questions," they wrote.

    Shane replied that the Times discussed their releases with the State Department "by agreement of all media partners" — seemingly implying that all outlets who revealed the leaked files had similar lines of communication with the State Department. He added that WikiLeaks participated in the redactions to protect those that would be harmed if named.

    The email in question came from the laptop of Anthony Weiner, a former US congressman from New York who was convicted of transferring obscene material to a minor in 2017. From 2010 to 2017, Weiner was married to Huma Abedin, a close confidante of Hillary Clinton who also served as her deputy chief of staff during Clinton's tenure as secretary of state.

    On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump claimed that Abedin had "disregarded basic security protocols" and allowed classified information to fall into the hands of foreign agents. He also called for her to be prosecuted.

    ​WikiLeaks tweeted support for Trump's tweet a few hours later, specifically the part where he refers to the Justice Department as part of the "Deep State."

    Related:

    CIA Chief Blasts WikiLeaks, Warns Iran Against Attacking 'US Interests in Iraq'
    Comedian Who Interviewed WikiLeaks’ Assange Called to Testify Before US Congress
    Kushner Testified Trump Team Had No Contacts With WikiLeaks - Attorney
    US Senate Panel Seeks Missing Russia, WikiLeaks-Related Documents From Kushner
    US Senator Demands Congressional Hearing on Trump Jr. Interaction With WikiLeaks
    Tags:
    Cablegate, WikiLeaks, New York Times, Twitter, Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Manning, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok