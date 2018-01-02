US Targets Next Generation Nuclear Reactor Design With $30Mln in Grants

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is earmarking $30 million in cost-sharing grants to private researchers in a bid to develop new designs for nuclear reactors and related technologies as affordable sources of clean energy, Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Rick Perry said in a press release on Tuesday.

"DOE expects to make up to $30 million or more available in FY [fiscal year] 2018 awards, subject to the availability of funding," Perry said. "Additional funding will be available in future years, as allocated by Congress."

Perry added that the funding will help ensure that the nation benefits from a clean, resilient source of nuclear electric generation

In 2016, 99 operating nuclear power plants produced about 20 percent of the electricity in the United States.

Four new nuclear power plants are expected to come on line by 2021 following a 30-year period in which no new construction permits were issued, primarily due to safety concerns, according to the World Nuclear Association.