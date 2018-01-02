US Targets Next Generation Nuclear Reactor Design With $30Mln in Grants

"DOE expects to make up to $30 million or more available in FY [fiscal year] 2018 awards, subject to the availability of funding," Perry said. "Additional funding will be available in future years, as allocated by Congress."nuclear electric generation.
In 2016, 99 operating nuclear power plants produced about 20 percent of the electricity in the United States.
Four new nuclear power plants are expected to come on line by 2021 following a 30-year period in which no new construction permits were issued, primarily due to safety concerns, according to the World Nuclear Association.
