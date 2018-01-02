Register
2 January 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump departs for holiday travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017

    Ex-FBI Head Comey Wishes Americans 'More Ethical Leadership'

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    121

    Donald Trump has become one of the most controversial US presidents with his notorious election pledges that included the creation of a wall along the border with Mexico at the expense of the latter, leaving troops in Afghanistan and moving jobs back to the US from China.

    Former FBI Director Fames Comey wished the US to have "more ethical leadership" in 2018 in a tweet published on January 1.

    Twitter users, however, demonstrated a mixed reaction to Comey's wish, with some people supporting the ex-FBI director. 

    While others criticized his work as a head of the bureau.

    US President Donald Trump fired Comey back in May 2017, citing the ex-FBI director's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and Comey's reported protection of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

    Donald Trump entered 2018 with the lowest approval ratings of any modern first-year US president. Thus, December polls showed that more than half of American citizens disapproved of Trump's work as president.

    READ MORE: 'Tweeting Like a Child': Democrats Deride Trump's Latest Climate Change Remarks

    The first year of Trump's presidency has created both domestic and international controversies due to the president's unpredictability.

    Thus, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen said last week that Trump's leadership style has created "an incredibly dangerous climate," adding that "we're actually closer, in my view, to a nuclear war with North Korea and in that region than we have ever been."

    Furthermore, former Green Party candidate for Congress Myles Hoenig told the Press TV news outlet that "Trump is a failure his first year."

    "Except for his signature welfare for the uber-wealthy tax reform bill, he has no legislative history to date. Much of what he has accomplished has been through presidential fiat, his executive orders," Hoenig said.

    According to the politician, "he [Trump] has proven himself to be a lot less than what his publicists — and he — have been proclaiming for decades. The fantastic deal maker failed in nearly every legislative venture he attempted, until the welfare bill for his Mar-a-Lago patrons."

    Tags:
    presidency, James Comey, Donald Trump, United States
