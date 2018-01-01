Trump Slams Pakistan for Providing 'Safe Haven' for Terrorists From Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has allocated millions of dollars in aid to Pakistan, while the latter has not contributed to countering terrorism and provided safe harbor to terrorists from Afghanistan, a situation that cannot continue any longer, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Washington-Islamabad relations have deteriorated since Donald Trump took office at the beginning of 2017.

© AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth Pakistan Will Shoot Down Drones In Its Airspace, Even US Ones - Air Force Chief

When revealing a national security strategy at the end of 2017, Trump said that Pakistan has to help the US in its anti-terror fight in exchange for "massive payments" that Washington makes to the country annually. At the same time, Vice President Mike Pence said to American servicemen in Afghanistan during his latest visit to the troubled Asian nation that "President Trump has put Pakistan on notice."

READ MORE: Alert Issued: Chinese Nationals in Pakistan Warned of Imminent Terror Attacks

In August 2017, Trump said that Pakistan would have "much to lose," if it did not take measures to fight against terrorists, who were hiding on the country's territory. He also noted that "Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror."