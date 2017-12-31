At Least One Dead, 6 Injured in Shooting in US State of Colorado - Reports

Douglas County police officers have responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in Littletown, a suburb of Denver, early morning on Sunday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least one person was killed in a shooting, which took place in Douglas County of the US state of Colorado on Sunday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) 31 декабря 2017 г.

The incident happened after the police officers had arrived at the Copper Canyon Apartments at 5:13 a.m. local time (12:13 GMT) to investigate a domestic disturbance complaint.

So far, there's no information about wounded civilians.

A "code red" was issued in Douglas County because of the incident.The sheriff's office has instructed citizens in the area if shooting to take shelter and "avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls."

