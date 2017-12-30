Register
    Erica Garner, daughter of Eric Garner, a black man choked to death by a police officer last year, raises her hand to ask U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders a question at a town hall campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., February 16, 2016

    Black Lives Matter Symbol Eric Garner's Daughter Dies at the Age of 27

    Erica Garner was an outspoken activist for social justice and police reform, whose father, an African American, was killed in a chokehold by a white policeman. His death and court ruling sparked a wave of protests across the US.

    Erica Garner passed away in a New York hospital Saturday morning after a heart attack. The 27-year-old was the oldest daughter of an icon of the Black Lives Matter movement, Eric Garner.

    In Garner's Twitter account, her family and friends asked that she would be remembered as "mother, daughter, sister, aunt" with a heart "bigger than the world."

    On social media, people expressed their deep distress at the news of Erica Garner's death and extended their condolences to her family and friends.

    Some people hinted that Erica had not been able to overcome the blow of her father's death and her health condition began to deteriorate.

    Eric Garner, Erica's father, died in 2014 as a result of New York police officer Daniel Pantaleo applying a chokehold on him. A court decided not to indict Pantaleo, who is white, despite the existence of video evidence which captured the incident in its entirety.

    A New York grand jury decided not to indict NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was involved in the chokehold of Eric Garner in Staten Island, New York.
    © YouTube/SCREENSHOT
    Man Who Filmed Eric Garner’s Death by Police Sues New York for $10 Million
    In 2014 and early 2015, the unrelated killings of unarmed African-American men, most notably Eric Garner and Michael Brown, by white police officers, sparked international outcry and led to nationwide protests against racism and abuse of authority in law enforcement as the officers responsible for the killings were acquitted.

    An international movement against police brutality and racial violence began with the use of the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter on social media, after the US saw waves of mass protests prompted by numerous killings of black unarmed individuals by police officers.

