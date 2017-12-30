Register
December 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump departs for holiday travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 22, 2017

    'Tweeting Like a Child': Democrats Deride Trump's Latest Climate Change Remarks

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    0 20

    US President Donald Trump's Twitter tirade on climate change has served as a convenient springboard for massive and ruthless Democratic mockery and fury.

    President Donald Trump's recent tweet about "good old global warming" and "the coldest New Year's Eve on record" in the US' eastern coast has infuriated Democratic lawmakers.

    Democratic Representative Kathleen Rice of New York berated Trump for his childish style in Twitter, while accusing him of turning a blind eye to all those who were hit by severe frost in the US.

    She was echoed by her fellow lawmaker Pramila Jayapal from Washington, who slammed the US leader for his failure to understand the difference between weather and the climate.

    The same standpoint was shared by Democratic Representative Ted Lieu, one of Trump's most outspoken critics.

    He suggested that the US President is deliberately trying to mislead ordinary Americans as far as climate change impact is concerned.

    Virginia Representative Don Beyer, for his part, quipped at Trump's stance on climate change, noting how it relates to the Paris agreement.

    Senator Kamala Harris from California called on the local governments to grapple with climate change-related issues due to the Trump administration's reluctance to do so. 

    Harris' colleague Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island urged Trump to study a survey on climate change written by his own administration.

    Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, in turn, tweeted about the moral duty of the US to tackle climate change.

    Meanwhile, Noam Chomsky, leading American political analyst and philosopher, has blamed Washington for trying to disrupt the current international system for resolving climate change.

    The Iranian news agency Press TV cited Chomsky as saying that the US administration is "systematically" undermining governmental institutions, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, for the sake of "profits and power."

