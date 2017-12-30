Russian Embassy Explains True Reason of US Congressional Visit Cancellation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The cancellation of a planned trip to Russia by two US congressmen was not Kremlin’s fault, the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. said Friday.
"Visas were issued to all members of the delegation, except Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who is in the Russian ‘black list’, which was created in response to US sanctions against our country," the diplomatic mission explained in a statement.
"Attempt to present this situation as if the visit was cancelled because of the Russian side is totally biased and untrue. In fact, we proposed different ways out of the situation, including reaching an agreement to issue visas to parliamentarians in the ‘black lists’ on reciprocal basis. Unfortunately, this proposal was rejected by the American side," it continued.
