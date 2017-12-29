Register
07:00 GMT +329 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    This Thursday March 6, 2014 photo shows pumpjacks operating in front of a hydraulic fracturing site in the Inglewood oil fields in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles

    Washington Moves to Repeal Obama-Era Rules for Fracking on Federally Owned Land

    © AP Photo/ Richard Vogel
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management said that the repeal of the Obama-era fracking regulations was needed to prevent the unjustified administrative requirements and compliance costs of the 2015 rule.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A set of regulations drafted by the Obama administration to regulate fracking on land leased from the US government are due to end with Friday’s publication in the Federal Register of a 114-page document that was released by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

    "In light of the protections available under other Federal regulations, the increased prevalence of state and tribal laws and regulations to address hydraulic fracturing, and new industry practices, the BLM believes that the requirements imposed by the 2015 rule are redundant and therefore unnecessarily burdensome," the document posted on Thursday said.

    The order explained that the repeal will take place immediately, while also acknowledging that court challenges are likely.

    (File) Protesters hold placards at the Preston New Road site where Energy firm Cuadrilla are setting up fracking (hydraulic fracturing) operations at Little Plumpton near Blackpool in northwest England on January 10, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Paul ELLIS
    UK Shale Gas Companies Expect to Launch Fracking in 2018 Despite Protests – Reports
    The repeal is part of a broad Trump administration effort to roll back regulations, claiming that excessive Obama-era rule making imposed unnecessary costs on businesses which have hobbled economic growth.

    The administration is also promoting domestic production of fossil fuels in an attempt to make the United States the world top energy producer.

    "[The repeal] is needed to prevent the unnecessarily burdensome and unjustified administrative requirements and compliance costs of the 2015 rule from encumbering oil and gas development on federal and Indian lands," the BLM wrote in the notice.

    Hydraulic fracturing, commonly referred to as fracking, is a process where water and chemicals are injected into the ground at high pressure to break up rock formations that block access to oil and gas. A series of court challenges has prevented the 2015 regulations from being implemented.

    Related:

    Australian Activists Criticize Country Liberal Party's Fracking Policy
    UK Campaigners Urge Gov't to Stop Ongoing Fracking in Lancashire
    Protesters Seek Rejection of First Fracking Well in US State of Illinois
    Dozens Gather in California to Protest Possible Restart of Offshore Fracking
    Tags:
    repeal, regulations, Fracking, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok