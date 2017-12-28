Register
16:37 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A photo of the center of the Coma Galaxy Cluster. The bright spherical shape is NGC 4874, a galaxy with an extremely powerful gravitational pull that is surrounded by globular clusters of stars.

    Astronomers Determine the Source of Previously Unknown Radio Signals

    © NASA. NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    There is evidence of strong interplay between radio arcs and thermal plasma in the central dominant galaxy, which coincides with the core of radio emissions captured by the Chandra X-ray telescope, astronomers said.

    A team of US and Italian scientists has determined that a mysterious source of radio signals in the galactic cluster Abell 2626 consists of intergalactic turbulence, which causes charged particles to move faster, according to the results of a study on the arXiv.org website.

    Abell 2626, located 700 million light years away from Earth, is a galactic cluster 1.6 megaparsecs long (1 parsec equals 3.2 million light years).

    Galaxy
    CC0
    Big Waves From Outer Space: Astronomers Discover Seven New Giant Radio Galaxies
    Its brightest galaxy – IC5338 – consists of two cores, and another – IC5337 – resembles a jellyfish with part of its material being blown off as it moves inside the cluster’s relatively dense environment.

    The origin of one of the anomalies in the Abell 2626 cluster – several symmetrical arc structures observed in radio spectrum – had long been unknown.

    Some experts believe that they have to do with the so-called “radio-halo” – a source of radio emission normally coming from the center of galactic clusters.

    Others believe that the acrs are the result of gravitational interaction between a pair of IC5338 cores.

    In their search for an active galactic core connected to an additional pair of radio arcs, the Italian-American team used new data obtained by the Chandra X-ray telescope.

    Looking for discharges of hot and cold matter from the nearest galaxies that could have been the source of the anomalous radio emission, they found out that the arcs could be bright parts of an invisible radio-halo caused by turbulent thermal gas movement and related electron acceleration.

    READ MORE: My God, It's Full of Stars: Hyperactive ‘Starburst' Galaxies Discovered

    Astronomers also believe that that the anomalous radio emissions could be caused by thermal gas colliding with plasma from the active galactic core moving at nearly the speed of light.

    Related:

    Hubble Spots Record-Shattering Galaxy Surrounded by Super Dense Star Clusters
    Big Waves From Outer Space: Astronomers Discover Seven New Giant Radio Galaxies
    Tags:
    arcs, galacic clusters, radio signals, astronomers, Chandra telescope, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok