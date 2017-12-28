Register
11:29 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    John McCain, one of three US senators to propose the Honest Ads Act

    McCain Associate Subpoenaed Over Clinton-Funded Trump Dossier - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    David Kramer, a former State Department employee and currently a senior fellow at the nonprofit McCain Institute, has been directed to appear before investigators on January 11.

    An associate of Rep. Senator John McCain has been subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee over his reported knowledge of the names behind the infamous dossier on President Donald Trump.

    According to Fox News, Committee Chairman Devin Nunes issued a subpoena to David Kramer, a former State Department employee who now serves as a senior fellow at the McCain Institute for International Leadership, on Wednesday to obtain information about his meeting with Christopher Steele, a former British spy and the author of the dossier, the contents of which have not yet been confirmed.

    The committee told Fox News that Kramer visited Steele in London in November 2016, where he reportedly received information and a copy of the document, which he delivered to McCain upon returning home. The senator gave the dossier to the FBI in December 2016.

    Kramer already spoke to investigators in early December and, according to the report, has been ordered to appear before the Committee once again on January 11.

    READ MORE: Firm Behind Trump Dossier Offered Stories About Trump to Media — Reports

    The Trump-Russia dossier was first published by BuzzFeed a few days before his inauguration in January. The 35-page document was written by Steele, who was hired by the research firm Fusion GPS, which later turned had received funding by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Camp David, December 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Year in Review: Trump-Russia Probes Dominate US Headlines, False Reports Fuel Hysteria
    In particular, the document alleged that the Russian government had collected compromising information about Trump, which has been denounced by the US president and called a forgery by Moscow.

    In October, The Washington Post reported the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee had helped fund Fusion GPS' research on Trump’s alleged ties with Russia. Fusion GPS was originally hired to do research during the 2016 Republican primary campaign for a still unknown Republican donor who wanted to defeat Trump.

    On Tuesday, Trump one again commented on the dossier, calling it "bogus" and a "Crooked Hillary pile of garbage" which his opponents used to "go after" his campaign.

    ​At the moment, two separate probes — dubbed a "witch hunt" by the US president — are being conducted by the US Senate and special counsel Robert Mueller into the Trump campaign's alleged "collusion" with Moscow, a claim that has been called "groundless" by the Kremlin.

    Related:

    Activist: Dodgy Steele Dossier Meant to ‘Build Up Venom’ Against Russia
    You Don't Say: FBI, Justice Dept Unable to Verify Trump-Russia Dossier
    Damaging Info About Clinton Found by Firm Behind Trump Dossier - Reports
    US Intelligence Committee, Fusion GPS Agree to Discuss Trump Dossier Next Week
    Tags:
    Trump dossier, investigation, House Intelligence Committee, Donald Trump, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok