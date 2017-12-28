Trump’s Lawyers May Attack Former National Security Adviser Flynn as Liar

President Donald Trump’s lawyers have developed a strategy of accusing former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn of lying if he accuses the US leader or other top officials of crimes or objectionable behavior, US media reports said.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump’s legal team plans to cast Flynn as a liar seeking to protect himself if he accuses the US president or his senior aides of any wrongdoing, Washington Post reported on Wednesday according to three people familiar with the strategy.

The report said the strategy would prove to be a radical departure from Trump’s previously admiring attitude towards Flynn, a retired US major general who served as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency and as Trump’s National Security Adviser for two weeks.

However, Flynn is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller in his probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and collusion with the Trump campaign.

Attorneys for Trump and his top advisers have privately ruled out any possibility that Flynn could provide any testimony that could harm Trump or his top advisers, the report said.

Earlier, Flynn pleaded guilty to "willfully and knowingly" making "false, fictitious and fraudulent statements" regarding his conversations with with then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Flynn announced his full cooperation with the investigation. The court however found no issue with the contents of Flynn's conversations with Kislyak, that were focused on issues of US-Russia relations.