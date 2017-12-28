Register
03:18 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Several Hundred People Attend Candlelight Vigil to Honor Texas Church Shooting Victims

    US Cities Sue Pentagon in Wake of Texas Massacre

    © Sputnik/ Liudmila Chernova, Sputnik
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Three large US municipalities have decided to sue the US Department of Defense over gun ownership reporting procedures for ex-military service members following a killing spree by a US Air Force veteran at a church in Texas last month that left more than two dozen dead.

    The initial toll of 25 victims was later updated to 26 by authorities when medical examiners determined one of the victims was pregnant.

    Law enforcement officials investigate a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S. November 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Nick Wagner
    ‘Almost Inevitable’ US Air Force Will Be Sued Over Texas Mass Shooting

    New York City, San Francisco and Philadelphia officials seek to make the US military adhere to rules mandating that service members convicted of crimes during their time in uniform cannot purchase firearms once they are booted from the service.

    If the reporting system had been properly maintained, assailant Devin Kelley, a USAF veteran, would have been barred from purchasing weapons after a 2012 military court's ruling that he was guilty of assaulting a family member. Attorneys representing the cities argued in a lawsuit filed December 26 that the Pentagon hasn't correctly reported information on veterans who should be banned from buying guns to the national background check system.

    "New York City is joining Philadelphia and San Francisco to stand up to the Department of Defense and demand they comply with the law and repair their drastically flawed system," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "This failure on behalf of the Department of Defense has led to the loss of innocent lives by putting guns in the hands of criminals and those who wish to cause immeasurable harm."

    An aerial photo showing the site of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, U.S., November 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Bachman
    Pentagon to Probe Failed Report of Texas Mass Shooter's Background to FBI

    After Kelley's conviction, "the Air Force should have sent his fingerprints and final disposition report to the FBI, which should have prevented him from legally buying a gun," Department of Defense Principal Deputy Inspector General Glenn Fine told the Senate Judiciary Committee December 6. "However, the Air Force did not submit his fingerprints or a final disposition report of his conviction to the FBI for inclusion in its criminal history databases," Fine said.

    The FBI's national database is relied on by law enforcement officials to help them process gun permit applications. Without an updated system, guns can fall into the wrong hands, lawyers for the cities said in the suit.

    About 601 of 2,505 fingerprint cards the Pentagon should have reported to the FBI were not properly submitted, the Pentagon's Inspector General found in a review published in early December. Kelley's was one of the roughly 24 percent of cases that fell through the cracks.

    Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (
    © AP Photo/ KSAT via AP
    Texas After Deadly Shooting in Church: Residents Stay Cool on Arms Regulations

    "The department continues to work with the services as they review and refine their policies and procedures to ensure qualifying criminal history information is submitted to the FBI," a Pentagon spokesman told reporters Tuesday. The spokesman said he could not comment on the specific lawsuit.

    A bipartisan effort launched by Reps. Dave Reichart (R-WA) and Derek Kilmer (D-WA) on Wednesday afternoon called on Secretary of Defense James Mattis to implement reforms immediately.

    "The Texas mass-shooting, like too many other acts of gun violence, was preventable, but the government failed to do the simple paperwork required to keep guns out of the hands of convicted criminals," Kilmer said in a statement. "Background checks are useless if the databases designed to prevent convicted criminals from getting guns aren't up to date," the lawmaker said.

    Related:

    Putin Expresses Condolences to Trump Over Texas Church Shooting
    In-Laws of Gunman Attended Texas Church Where Deadly Shooting Occurred - Sheriff
    Texas After Deadly Shooting in Church: Residents Stay Cool on Arms Regulations
    Texas Residents Call on US Authorities to Alter Gun Laws After Latest Shooting
    Two Injured in Texas Shooting, Gunman Kills Himself – Sheriff
    Tags:
    gun law, US Air Force, FBI, Pentagon, Bill de Blasio, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New York City, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok