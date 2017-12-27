Singer Joy Villa Reportedly Files Sex Assault Complaint Against Ex-Trump Aide

Joy Villa, a singer and a Trump champion, who is considering going into politics, has accused Corey Lewandowski, whom Trump fired as a campaign manager in June 2016, of sexual assault after he “hit her twice on her buttocks” at a gathering at the Trump International Hotel the day after Thanksgiving.

Villa reportedly called the police to file a sexual assault claim against Lewandowski and scheduled to meet detectives in Washington to discuss it next week. As she has confessed, she felt reluctant to tell about what had happened out of fear of any backlash. Her friend who happened to witness the incident emboldened her to come forward and speak about it explicitly.

“I did nothing wrong,” Villa said in a phone interview, as cited by The Guardian. “I realized if he’s not going to respond or apologize to me, I think it’s the right thing to do.”

According to her, he struck her “extremely hard” on the day after Thanksgiving and she felt that his move was “disgusting and shocking and demeaning.”

Joy Villa made an appearance at the Grammys this year wearing a “Make America Great Again” dress as a sign of her support for US President Donald Trump.

Публикация от Joy Villa🇺🇸 (@joyvilla) Мар 9, 2017 at 2:39 PST

Lewandowski has not made any comments yet. In 2016 he faced misdemeanor criminal charges over allegedly manhandling a female reporter, however they were later dropped.