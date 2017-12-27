'Happy Snowmageddon!' X-Mas Storm Dumps Record-Shattering Snow on Pennsylvania

Local police have declared a snow emergency in Erie in the US state of Pennsylvania, asking residents to stay off the streets until the snow stops. The National Weather Service warned that the snowfall will continue on Wednesday.

A Christmas storm covered Erie, Pennsylvania, with a record-breaking 58.5 inches (1.5 meters) of snow burying homes and cars.

The storm brought 34 inches (86.36 centimeters) of snow on Monday, an all-time record for Erie, according to the National Weather Service branch in Cleveland.

We are 3.4 inches of snow away from our seasonal average of 100.9 inches. We might surpass that tonight. #Erie #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/RgUEV1T3qi — David Wolter (@DavidWolter1) 26 декабря 2017 г.

​Another 24.5 inches (62.23 centimeters) was dumped on Tuesday, bringing the total to 58.5 inches (1.5 meters), in the largest ever two-day snow total in Pennsylvania. The previous record was 44 inches (1.1 meters) that fell in Morgantown in March 1958.

​The snow, however, continued overnight.

The National Weather Service also reported that the snowfall actually started on Sunday and has dropped a grand total of 62.9 inches (1.6 meters) of snow on Erie.

The city of Erie has declared a snow emergency on Tuesday, local police said.

Many locals took to social picture to share pictures of how their city looked after the snowfall.

​The National Weather Service said that the snowfall is a result of lake-effect snow, a weather phenomenon when cold air passes over unfrozen and relatively warm lake water, forming narrow bands of snow.

I live just 10 mins outside of #Erie and this sign has never been more relevant and appropriate. 34 inches of snow inside 24 hours on Christmas Day and it’s not stop and more on the way this weekend. pic.twitter.com/SMGG7hiGlu — Bobby Delaney (@thatgeekdad) 26 декабря 2017 г.

​The lake-effect snow is expected to continue through Wednesday.