Register
04:42 GMT +327 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Bryant Woernley prays for the deceased ahead of a candle light vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 13, 2016.

    FBI: Homegrown Terrorists a Bigger Threat than Foreign Operatives in 2018

    © REUTERS/ Adrees Latif
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The FBI has released a report naming homegrown radicalized individuals as the main terrorist threat to the US of 2018, surpassing the danger of foreign-based operatives who enter the country expressly to commit acts of terror.

    The report, which was acquired by the Portland Press Herald, holds that American nationals who commit acts of terror either inspired by radical groups such as Daesh or acting for their own reasons have outgrown foreign operatives as the principal terror threat facing the US today.

    The report has inspired mixed feelings in terrorism experts. Speaking to the International Business Times, former Justice Department National Security Division lawyer Matthew Heiman agreed with the report's findings. He cited major terrorist incidents in the US in recent years, such as the December 2015 San Bernardino shooting in California, the June 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre in Florida, and the October 2017 New York City truck attack as high-profile cases of homegrown domestic terror.

    View of San Francisco
    CC0
    FBI Arrests Possible Terror Attack Plotter in California - Reports

    "If you look at the numbers, the repetition and the consistency, I think that's number one by a long stretch," Heiman said.

    The Extremist Crime Database reported that the US saw 17 fatalities across five attacks committed by foreign Islamic terrorists in 2017. While these attacks logged a higher success and fatality rate than those committed by homegrown terrorists, likely due to the training and experience of the perpetrators, they were far less frequent.

    "Al-Qaeda [operators were] planning these epic, dramatic attacks," he said. "You compare that to [homegrown Daesh terrorists], and their approach is 'here's what we'd like, you go out and figure out how to do it.'"

    FBI and police respond to a reported explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on December 11, 2017 in New York
    © AFP 2017/ Bryan R. Smith
    FBI, US Homeland Security Urge Americans to Be Vigilant During Holiday Season

    "So then you get individuals picking up whatever they can, bats or cars or firearms, without a lot of training in how to get those mass casualties."

    However, former FBI counterterror official Michael German criticized the reports' methodology for using artificial categorizations that would not be useful in combating terror. "There's this focus on categorizing ideology, rather than focusing on methodology for committing these acts of violence," he told the outlet.

    "It springs from this necessity to categorize in order to distribute resources in an organized way, but we then come to believe those categories are real. This whole concept of a radical Islam, which includes very different groups such as [Daesh], al-Qaeda, Hezbollah… it has nothing to do with keeping Americans safer," German said.

    US House of Representatives. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    Nine Newly Passed Counterterror Bills to Keep Americans Safer - US Lawmaker

    German added that most homegrown terrorists were people who already planned to commit violent acts and were just in search of an ideology that they could use to psychologically justify their actions.

    The third major type of terror, hate crimes committed usually on racial grounds, saw an uptick in 2017 but remains a distant third to Islamic terror. "Domestic extremist movements collectively pose a steady threat to the United States," said FBI Director Christopher Wray in November. "We anticipate law enforcement, racial minorities, and the U.S. government will continue to be significant targets for many domestic extremist movements."

    ECB logged eight killings by far-left extremist groups, including black nationalists, and nine killings by far-right extremists such as white nationalists and supremacists. The FBI has recently come under fire following the revelation that it tracks a category of people it calls "black identity extremists." It does not have a category for "white identity extremists."

    Related:

    400 Terrorist Attacks Prevented in Israel in 2017 - Security Agency Director
    New Year Celebrations in Istanbul Center Canceled Over Terrorist Threat - Police
    UK to Increase Police Funding by $600 Mln in 2018 Amid Growing Terrorist Threat
    France's Constitutional Council Rules Surfing Terrorist Websites Not a Crime
    Denmark's First Terrorist Girl Gets Slapped With 8-Year Sentence
    Tags:
    homegrown terrorism, counterterror, terror, Extreme Crime Database, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok