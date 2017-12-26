US Deports Drug Kingpin to Colombia After 8 Years in American Prison

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The former leader of a Colombian paramilitary group that oversaw distribution of cocaine in the United States has been deported to Colombia after serving more than eight years in a US prison, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Hebert Veloza Garcia, 50, a former leader of Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia or AUC, was deported via ICE Air Operations under escort by ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations] deportation officers," the release said.

Veloza Garcia was transferred to the ERO division after serving more than eight years in federal prison, and handed over to Colombian authorities, the release explained.

The former AUC leader was convicted in 2009 in US federal court on charges of conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine and distributing cocaine in the United States, the release said.

The sophisticated drug trafficking organization operated for at least a decade, beginning in 1998, the release added.

Veloza has admitted in Colombian court that he ordered or personally participated in the killing of dozens while leading the AUC, according to the release.