Register
07:38 GMT +325 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations

    'Big Step in Right Direction': US Envoy to UN Pleased With Efficient Budget Cuts

    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States considers recent cuts to UN budget a right move and will seek increased efficiency in the work of the United Nations, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday.

    "This historic reduction in spending – in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable UN – is a big step in the right direction," Haley said in a statement.

    Haley stressed that the US would continue to look at ways to increase the UN’s efficiency‎ while protecting country's interests.

    "The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known. We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked," Haley added.

    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD
    Nikki Haley's Fantasy Island: US Representative to UN Gets Served by Russian Pranksters (AUDIO)
    Earlier on Sunday, the UN General Assembly adopted the organization's budget for 2018-2019 at $5.395 billion. According to the US Mission to the United Nations, the United States negotiated a more than $285 million cut off the 2016-2017 budget, reduced the UN’s management and support functions and increased discipline and accountability throughout the UN system.

    The regular budget of the United Nations is formed from contributions of 193 Member States. Payments are estimated based on the country's solvency and are calculated on the basis of the countries' average GDP and income per capita. The United States traditionally provide the largest contribution, or 22 percent of the total, a limit for country's individual contribution. Shares of Japan and China are 9.6 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively. Russia accounts for about 3 percent of the organization's budget.

    Related:

    Kim Jong-un Reportedly Urges Ruling Party to Resist 'Non-Socialist' Practices
    'Act of War': North Korea Rejects New UN Security Council Sanctions
    To the Brink: New UN Sanctions Seen as Ineffective to Halt DPRK Nuke Development
    Haley's Fantasy Island: US Representative to UN Served by Russian Pranksters
    UN Condemns Trump's Israeli Embassy Move; Trump Goes on Vacation
    Tags:
    solvency, calculations, contribution, efficience, influence, budget cuts, limits, security, United Nations, Nikki Haley, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    Environmental Projects That Revitalize Urban Landscapes
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok