All About The Donald: Trump Revamps Presidential Challenge Coin

US President Donald Trump has apparently enacted yet another change in the fabric of the American state – this time it’s the design of the presidential challenge coin.

The new presidential challenge coin minted at the behest of the current American head of state features a number of eye-catching details.

The presidential seal and 13 arrows representing the original US states were replaced with an eagle and Donald Trump’s signature.

The coin itself appears to be thicker than the coins of Trump’s predecessors, and sports a ribbon-shaped banner at its base.

@realDonaldTrump Trump has made alterations to the presidential "challenge coin" including replacing the US motto, "E Pluribus Unum," w/ "Make America Great Again." E Pluribus Unum translates to: "out of many, one"A statement which was adopted by an Act of Congress in 1782-2016 pic.twitter.com/DcBXATUr6f — curt s conn (@ThumperIndy) 24 декабря 2017 г.

​The current occupant of the White House’ss name appears three times on the coin while the phrase "E pluribus unum", which means “out of many, one” in Latin and is the unofficial US national motto, was replaced with Trump’s campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.