From 'the American People': US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Gets Package of Manure

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's neighbor has been quick to call police after he saw what looked like Christmas package located in the driveway of the secretary’s residence in Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said that the call turned out to be a false alarm, adding that the package was filled with horse manure.

Wrapped in gift paper and addressed from “the American people,” the package reportedly contained a Christmas card.

It included references to Mnuchin, US President Donald Trump and the 1.5-trillion-dollar tax bill, signed by Trump into law on Friday, according to the New York Post.

It was not immediately clear whether Mnuchin or his wife were inside their home when the incident took place.