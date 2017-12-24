'Phony Hillary Clinton Investigation': Trump Smears Retiring FBI Deputy Director

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was responsible for investigating the e-mail scandal around US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, plans to leave his post in a few months, US-based media outlets reported Saturday.

Andrew McCabe plans to retire as soon as he becomes eligible for his full pension, which will happen in March, the Washington Post reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

US President Donald Trump quickly reacted to news about McCabe's alleged departure from office, reminding of McCabe's wife ties to Clinton.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 декабря 2017 г.

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 декабря 2017 г.

McCabe was the right-hand man of the former FBI Director James Comey, who conducted an investigation against US President Donald Trump about his alleged "ties with Russia", which are denied both in the White House and in the Kremlin. In May, Trump fired him for allegedly mishandling the Bureau’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. After Comey's dismissal, McCabe served as acting FBI Director until the approval of the new director, Christopher Wray.

According to open sources, McCabe's wife Jill ran in 2015 for a seat in the Virginia State Senate and allegedly received a major contribution from the Democratic National Committee (DNC). This information surfaced in October 2016, provoking a flurry of criticism from then-presidential candidate Trump, as well as the Republicans.

Clinton used a private server and email accounts for official business during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 contrary to US regulations and established practice. The investigation into the case was closed in July 2015 after the FBI concluded that Clinton was "extremely careless" in handling her email system but recommended that no charges be filed against her.

The FBI reopened the probe prior to the November 8 US presidential election over newly discovered emails that may be pertinent to the case. However, the agency stood by its earlier conclusion.