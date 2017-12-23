Former Brazil, Paraguay Soccer Chiefs Found Guilty in FIFA Racketeering Case

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Brazil's soccer federation chief Jose Maria Marin and his Paraguay counterpart Juan Angel Napout, were convicted of racketeering and wire fraud by a jury in the US Eastern District Court of New York, US media reported.

Marin, 85 years old, and Napout, 59, were jailed by US District Judge Pamela Chen after the jury announced its verdict, the Chicago Trubune reported on Friday.

Prosecutors argued that the two would be flight risks given their wealth and connections. Marin and Napout face up to ten years in prison, the report said.

The two former soccer officials were part of a bribery scheme involving broadcasting rights for South American soccer matches. Marin and Napout have denied the charges and their lawyers have vowed to appeal the guilty verdicts.

The two defendants each received $4.4 million to $10.5 million in bribes since 2010, according to the report.