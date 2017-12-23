Former Brazil, Paraguay Soccer Chiefs Found Guilty in FIFA Racketeering Case

Marin, 85 years old, and Napout, 59, were jailed by US District Judge Pamela Chen after the jury announced its verdict, the Chicago Trubune reported on Friday.
The two former soccer officials were part of a bribery scheme involving broadcasting rights for South American soccer matches. Marin and Napout have denied the charges and their lawyers have vowed to appeal the guilty verdicts.
The two defendants each received $4.4 million to $10.5 million in bribes since 2010, according to the report.
