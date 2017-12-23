Teacher at All-Girls School Busted for Molestation, Requesting Nudes of Student

Ryan Evans, a teacher at an all-girls Bronx charter school in New York, was back in court Friday over allegations that he sexually abused a 12-year-old student after requesting nude photos of her.

Evans, a 28-year-old English Language Arts instructor, was arraigned Thursday on charges of using a child in a sexual performance, possessing child porn and endangering the welfare of a child, the New York Post reported.

According to the criminal complaint against Evans, the teacher requested dozens of nude photos and videos of the student over a period of five months, from this August to December. Investigators also indicated that Evans sent lewd photos of himself.

Both Evans and the student exchanged the content via Snapchat.

The complaint goes on to say that Evans, who was working at the Bronx Global Learning Institute for Girls Charter School, molested the child December 18 after classes were over, the Post reported. The girl then informed the authorities of what had happened after the incident.

Evans, who could face the maximum of 15 years in prison, is being held on a $75,000 bail.