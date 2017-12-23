Register
    FBI Arrests Possible Terror Attack Plotter in California - Reports

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A man arrested for planning a possible terror attack in San Francisco over the Christmas holidays has told FBI agents he supported the Daesh terrorist group, a court document revealed on Friday.

    NBC Bay Area News reported that the suspect, Everitt Aaron Jameson, is accused of providing material support or resources to a terrorist organization. Media reports also added that court documents showed Jameson identified a possible target in San Francisco, a pier that would be extremely crowded during the Christmas holiday season.

    "During the search of the residence, FBI Agents interviewed [Everitt Aaron] Jameson," the document said. "At periodic times during that interview Jameson stated his support of ISIS [Daesh] and terrorism."

    It also indicates that Jameson was a member of the US Marine Corps, earned a "sharpshooter" rifle qualification, and was eventually discharged for fraudulent enlistment because he failed to disclose he had asthma.

    According to media reports, the plotter expressed support for the October 31 terror attack in New York City in which eight people were killed.

    FBI Thwarted Hundreds of Terror Plots in US This Year

    According to an audit of the FBI Annual Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2017, the agency prevented nearly double the amount of intended terrorist attacks against the United States this year compared to 2016.

    FBI had 723 terrorism disruptions this year compared to 460 in 2016, the audit report said on Friday."The number of terrorism disruptions affected through counterterrorism investigations greatly surpassed the FY [fiscal year] 2017 target," the audit report said.

    In addition, the FBI Cyber Division slightly improved the number of computer intrusion program disruptions and dismantlements against adversaries targeting global US interests from 259 in 2016 to 262 in 2017, the audit report said.

    The audit report concluded it is a challenge to quantify the future the anticipated disruptions, adding that any approach necessitates prudence when attempting to forecast.

