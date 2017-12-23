Register
18:31 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Miss Georgia Betty Cantrell (L) reacts after winning Miss America 2016 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

    Miss America Pageant Rocked by Scandal Over CEO's Slut-Shaming Emails

    © REUTERS/ Mark Makela
    US
    Get short URL
    324

    Leaked emails published Thursday by the Huffington Post show that Sam Haskell, the CEO of the Miss America Organization, repeatedly used demeaning language when referring to former pageant winners and slut-shamed some in email exchanges.

    In one email from August 2014, Haskell reached out to Lewis Friedman, the lead writer of the Miss America pageant telecast, to inform him that previous winners of the competition would be regarded as "Former Miss Americas" instead of "Forever Miss Americas."

    Friedman, however, had a different title in mind, folks.

    "I'd already changed ‘Forevers' to ‘C*nts,'" Friedman responded. "Does that work for you?"

    Rather than condemn the writer, Haskell said, "Perfect… bahahaha."

    According to the report, Haskell regularly endorsed the writer's sexist messages in emails, sometimes even going as far as calling Friedman's antics "funny."

    © RIA Novosti.
    Former Miss Russia arrested for shoplifting in America
    However, the conversations with Friedman weren't the only revelations the report made. Tammy Haddad, a media consultant and DC power connector, also had a thing or two to tell Haskell about the pageant's winners. Haddad was a member of the Miss America board until she resigned following the Post story.

    In May 2014, Haddad sent Haskell an email calling some former Miss Americas a "pile of malcontents and has-beens who blame the program for not getting them where they think they can go." The consultant added, "80% of the winners do not have the class, smarts, and model for success."

    "YOU have to let them go. You don't need them. They need you," Haddad raged on. "We also have to punish them when they don't appreciate what we do for them."

    Haskell called her advice wise.

    Another email from August 2014 recalls the moment Haskell received an email from an acquaintance which stated that the hairdresser of Mallory Hagan, the 2013 Miss America winner, was making comments about the winner's sex life and weight gain.

    Forwarding that email to Friedman, Haskell wrote, "Not a single day passes that I am not told some horrible story about Mallory."

    Friedman, sticking to his usual script, responded by saying, "Mallory's preparing for her new career… as a blimp in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade as she continues to destroy her own credibility, her voice will attract less and less notice while she continues her descent to an unhappy pathetic footnote."

    Tagging his own footnote onto the email, Friedman added, "Ps. Are we four the only ones not to have f**ked Mallory?"

    Haskell found this comment unremarkable, apparently.

    Seductive Colombia Beauty Pageant
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    Curvy Colombia 2017: Beauty Pageant With No Boundaries

    "It appears we are the only ones," the CEO replied. He then claimed that Hagan had slept with someone he knew and how he told the man's mother that her son "needs to have a blood test because we lost count of the number of men she slept with at 25."

    Though the list of emails showing Haskell's behavior has only recently been revealed, they had been shared with Dick Clark Productions, which produces the nationally televised broadcast, several months before the Post article dropped.

    In August 2017, Regina Hopper, a former Miss America board member, and Brent Adams, one of Haskell's top employees, informed the production company about Haskell's behavior. With copies of the conversations in tow, they met with Amy Thurlow and Mark Bracco, both executives at the company and, incidentally, board members on the Miss America Organization (MAO).

    Though the two were thanked for providing the emails by the Thurlow and Bracco, nothing was done after the execs presented the findings to the MAO board.

    Hopper and Adams had hoped for a change in leadership, according to the Post. Adams instead received a cease-and-desist letter from a law firm representing MAO.

    According to the Post, it read, "Your deliberate actions constitute a clear violation of the Non-disclosure Agreement you knowingly and willfully entered into…the letter directed to the Chairman of the Board from Dick Clark Productions, dated September 13, 2017, noticed [sic] us of your illegal disclosure of information, which includes several internal email communications."

    A model posing as a beauty queen
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Miss Hitler' Pageant 'Beneath Contempt,' Jewish Council Tells Sputnik
    Dick Clark Production severed ties with the pageant after seeing the content of the emails.

    Responding to the Post article, Dick Clark Productions released a statement, saying: "Several months ago, Dick Clark Productions was made aware of a portion of the emails that were referenced in the December 21 Huffington Post article. We were appalled by their unacceptable content and insisted, in the strongest possible terms, that the Miss America Organization (MAO) board of directors conduct a comprehensive investigation and take appropriate action to address the situation. Shortly thereafter, we resigned our board positions and notified MAO that we were terminating our relationship with them."

    The Post announced that Haddad and Friedman both parted ways from the organization after the Thursday revelations. Haskell, however, has not. A total of 50 former Miss Americas launched a petition Friday calling on Haskell and other organization leaders who "sat by without objection while such derisive comments were passed around" to resign, AP reported. The initiative was launched by former Miss North Carolina Jennifer Vaden Barth.

    ABC is set to air the 97th Miss America Pageant on September 10, 2018.

    Related:

    Glam and Glitz: US Crown National Beauty Queen at Miss America 2018 Contest
    First Openly Gay Contestant to Compete in Miss America Pageant
    Miss America 2015 Winner Is Daughter of Russian Immigrants
    Daughter of Russian Immigrants Crowned Miss America
    Laura Kaeppeler, Miss Wisconsin, wins Miss America pageant in Vegas
    Tags:
    Miss America, Miss America Organization
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok