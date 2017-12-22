Congress Fails to Address Russia’s Alleged Interference in US Elections - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Congressional Republicans have failed to address Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election and the Trump campaign and must ensure the investigation is conducted thoroughly, US House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday.

"Democrats are deeply concerned by the Majority’s efforts to curtail the House Intelligence Committee investigation and its overall failure to address Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election," Pelosi said in the letter.

Congress must not cut short the investigation into the Russia-Trump probe and must address key questions about foreign interference in the US elections, Pelosi said.

Pelosi also said in the letter Ryan should take urgent action to ensure the investigation continues.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations it interfered in the 2016 US presidential election, calling the accusations groundless. For instance, the Russian media operating abroad, RT America and Sputnik has recently faced claims of intrusion in the 2016 US presidential election. RT and Russian authorities have denied all such allegations, calling them as unsubstantiated. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has also denied allegations of collusion.