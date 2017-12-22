Jailed Russian Pilot Yaroshenko 'Feels Good' After Surgery in US - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is jailed in the United States, feels good after undergoing a surgery, Yaroshenko’s lawyer Aleksei Tarasov told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are in contact with Konstantin. I spoke with him about a week ago. He said he felt not bad after his surgery," Tarasov said.

Earlier, Yaroshenko's wife Victoria told Sputnik that he underwent a surgery on Thursday and said the procedure went well, unlike the previous surgery in 2016.

Yaroshenko expressed repeated concerns about the poor treatment at New Jersey’s Fort Dix prison. He first complained of health problems in early 2014, but the prison’s administration allowed a health check only after numerous requests by his lawyers and the Russian authorities.

In January 2016, Yaroshenko underwent an unscheduled surgery. Afterward, he could barely walk because of severe pain he felt. A US doctor later said the surgery was botched.

Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011 on charges of conspiring to import more than $100 million worth of cocaine to the United States. The pilot was captured in Liberia in 2010 and transferred to the United States, prompting protests from Russia. In April 2016, the Appeals Court of New York denied the request to revise Yaroshenko's sentence.