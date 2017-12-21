US Citizen Convicted on Terrorism Charges Gets 13-Year Sentence

A US national pledged allegiance to the leader of Daesh and used at least 72 different Twitter accounts to advocate violence against the United States and its citizens.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Jalil Ibn Ameer Aziz, 21, a US citizen and resident of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who used dozens of Twitter accounts to recruit fighters for the Daesh terror group has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison followed by 12 years of probation, the US Department of Justice announced in a press release.

According to the release, he was accused of "conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure."

#Obama_HomefrontSecure



US citizen Jalil Ibn Ameer Aziz (19)

— Material support to ISIShttps://t.co/gNEg1vxygH pic.twitter.com/j4yi1ZlQnZ — Tom T. ن‎ ™ (@VRWCTexan) December 19, 2015

Aziz spread Daesh (ISIS) recruitment propaganda and on at least three occasions assisted aspiring terrorists to travel overseas to fight on behalf of the terrorist group, the release said.

READ MORE: US Citizen Wanted in Armenia on Charges of Plotting Terrorism — Security Service

In addition, Aziz used one of his Twitter accounts to threaten approximately 100 US service members with a "kill list" that included names, addresses, photographs and military branches for people on the list, the release noted.

The list was provided to Aziz by a well-known Daesh leader, who urged followers to kill and behead service members in their homes or stab them to death as they walked down the street, according to the release.

According to FBI Task Force Officer Jeffrey Gruppo, who filed the criminal case against Aziz two years ago, the convicted terrorist had been supporting Daesh online since July of 2014. At the time, he was living with his parents at 1733 Fulton Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at one point writing to the former president: "we are coming to America and know that we will sever your head in the White House."