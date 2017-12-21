US Federal Court Reportedly Sentences Wisconsin Gun Thief to 14 Years in Prison

Joseph Jakubowski, who robbed a gun store in the US state of Wisconsin and sent a threatening manifesto to US President Donald Trump before going on the run, has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, a local Fox News affiliate reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Jakubowski, 33, was captured by US police on April 14 without incident. He was sentenced to ten years by Judge William Conley in a federal court for stealing the guns and four additional years for possessing them as a felon, the Wisconsin State Journal newspaper reported.

The US Attorney's Office had demanded that Jakubowski be sentenced to 20 years in prison. Jakubowski asked that they either release him or sentence him to death.

Conley also ordered that Jakubowski pay about $15,000 in restitution to Armageddon Supplies, the shop in Janesville where he stole the firearms, according to the newspaper.

Once released from jail, Jakubowski is scheduled to spend six years under further supervision, the newspaper noted.